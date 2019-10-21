'We are extremely honoured' - Contractors appointed for Gainsborough's House project

A contractor is "extremely honoured" to have been appointed to create a multi-million pound national centre for famous artist Thomas Gainsborough in Suffolk.

The £9million project to transform Gainsborough's House museum in Sudbury will see will see the renovation of the historic house as well as the construction of a new three-storey landmark building.

The project has been funded by around £5.2m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with the rest being matched from the support of private donations.

Thomas Sinden has been appointed as principal contractors for the exciting project, which will allow the museum to show exhibitions of international appeal and reach a wider audience.

The project will create the largest gallery in Suffolk, providing spaces for exhibitions, displays and learning with four new galleries - including a landscape studio with panoramic views over Sudbury.

Mark Bills, director of Gainsborough's House, said: "Gainsborough's House is delighted to be working with Thomas Sinden on its transformational project to create a National Centre for Gainsborough.

"The creation of a new purpose built three-storey art gallery and the restoration of the artist's childhood home will draw visitors from around the world. We are delighted that work is starting with a company that has such a distinguished track record."

A new orangery-style café will also be built overlooking the 18th-century garden to enhance the visitor experience and boost venue hire.

Graeme Sinden, director of Thomas Sinden said: "We are extremely honoured to be working on such a prestigious and important project.

"We have extensive experience working on heritage projects such as St Albans Cathedral and Toynbee Hall and look forward to working closely with the team at Gainsborough's House to deliver a vibrant, innovative national centre which will inspire visitors for generations to come."

Museum staff will vacate the site at the end of this month but will move next door - 47 Gainsborough Street - to open a temporary information point while the 18-month construction project takes place.

The information point will provide regular updates on the museum's redevelopment, opportunities to book hardhat tours of the construction site, and will sell Gainsborough merchandise and books.