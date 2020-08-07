Controlled explosion on wartime munitions find at base

A partial evacuation took place at RAF Mildenhall after wartime munitions were found during building works. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Part of RAF Mildenhall was evacuated after wartime ammunition was discovered during building work.

A cordon was put in place, around 20 buildings evacuated and people living on accommodation at the edge of the base ordered to stay indoors after the tracer ammunition was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Teams from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 48th Fighter Wing and UK Joint Explosive Ordnance Disposal Operations Centre examined the munitions.

A US Air Force spokesperson said: “Base officials activated special control measures in response to unexploded ordnances discovered during routine construction.

“A controlled detonation was conducted and the scene was deemed safe. There were no injuries.

“The areas that were affected by these incidents have re-opened and are operating according to their normal business hours.

“RAF Mildenhall is committed to working together with our partners to ensure the safety of our people and the local community.