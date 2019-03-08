E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Homes given go-ahead despite fears they are 'too high'

PUBLISHED: 14:16 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 28 August 2019

Residents are concerned about the height of six homes in Bures Picture: JAMES FREWIN

Archant

Controverisial plans for a six home development in Bures have been partly-approved by councillors.

Villagers have been fighting the development in Cuckoo Hill since October 2017 after a row over the height of the new homes.

But Babergh District Council (BDC) has now approved plans for four of the six houses by developers The Stemar Group on the site of a former slaughterhouse.

The remaining two have already been ruled in breach of planning rules and could end up being demolished.

In a further blow to villagers, an online petition of more than 400 signatures opposing the scheme was rejected by the committee because only 20 signatories had provided full addresses. Most had only provided postcodes.

Campaigners are now considering their next move, but Clare Frewin, whose Grade II-listed house is overlooked by the development, said the committee's decision made "a mockery" of the planning system.

Peter Beer, chairman of Babergh District Council's planning committee, said after the meeting: "While the committee felt the development as built deviated in a number of ways from the original permission issued, we are required to make a decision based on planning considerations.

"As a result, after much deliberation and debate on the planning merits, members felt it necessary to grant permission for these applications for plots one to four.

"Meanwhile the committee was assured that Babergh officers will be moving swiftly towards issuing a formal Enforcement Notice requiring demolition of plots five and six, which previous committees have found clearly in breach of their planning permissions."

Babergh District Council had previously upheld complaints about the height of the new houses.

An independent survey commissioned by villagers found a height difference of 2.6metres (8.5ft) from the original plans.

The developer then submitted a retrospective planning application for the whole site.

This application was unanimously refused by Babergh's planning committee in July last year.

The developers had also lodged an appeal against the council's refusal to grant permission for all six houses at the site last year.

This is now due to be heard by a public inquiry in November.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available – and now he’s on the run

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MPs split on party lines over Johnson’s bid to cut Parliamentary sittings

Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey supported Boris Johnson's leadership bid. Dr Poulter said it was a natural time to start a new Parliamentary session, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Homes given go-ahead despite fears they are ‘too high’

Residents are concerned about the height of six homes in Bures Picture: JAMES FREWIN

Police, ambulance and fire service called to medical emergency

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust ambulance Picture: EEAS

Man accused of breaking into home in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
