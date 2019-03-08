Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The record heatwave subsides to be replaced with rain and cooler temperatures

PUBLISHED: 11:21 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 27 July 2019

Lightning captured by 13-year-old Phoebe Chew at Chelmondiston.

Lightning captured by 13-year-old Phoebe Chew at Chelmondiston.

Phoebe Chew

Cooler weather and showers is the forecast for this weekend and into next week as the heatwave abates.

Expect much more comfortable conditions following the UK's hottest July day on record this week, which saw 38.1C in Cambridge.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dramatic videos and pictures of last night's thunderstorms in Suffolk

The stifling heat is being replaced with temperatures of 22/23C - much more in line with the average temperatures we would expect this time of year.

Phil Garner, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said this weekend we are due for showers, possibly with isolated, thundery storms, and a potential high temperature of 21C today.

You may also want to watch:

Moving into next week, the weather will be drier, but with the chance of showers.

Mr Garner said: "There will be rain to come on and off today and overnight. After the heat of this week we are looking at highs today of 20, perhaps 21C at best, and down to about 14C overnight. It will make life a lot more comfortable for sleeping.

"Tomorrow we will still have the remnants of showers and hopefully getting a bit brighter in the afternoon."

He said in some areas it may reach 22C tomorrow.

Monday should be a dry day, with temperatures of about 23C, while Tuesday is looking dry in the morning, with rain in the afternoon.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The record heatwave subsides to be replaced with rain and cooler temperatures

Lightning captured by 13-year-old Phoebe Chew at Chelmondiston.

Matchday Live: One more chance for Ipswich players to impress Lambert in final pre-season game

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United this afternoon

Life on the edge: the wonders of Suffolk’s Roadside Nature Reserves

Adrian Walters at the Roadside Nature Reserve at Hawstead

Pedestrian and vehicle collide in Norwich Road area of Ipswich

Police and ambulance have attended the scene of an accident in Ipswich involving a pedestrian and vehicle (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists