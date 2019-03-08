The record heatwave subsides to be replaced with rain and cooler temperatures

Lightning captured by 13-year-old Phoebe Chew at Chelmondiston. Phoebe Chew

Cooler weather and showers is the forecast for this weekend and into next week as the heatwave abates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Expect much more comfortable conditions following the UK's hottest July day on record this week, which saw 38.1C in Cambridge.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dramatic videos and pictures of last night's thunderstorms in Suffolk

The stifling heat is being replaced with temperatures of 22/23C - much more in line with the average temperatures we would expect this time of year.

Phil Garner, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said this weekend we are due for showers, possibly with isolated, thundery storms, and a potential high temperature of 21C today.

You may also want to watch:

Moving into next week, the weather will be drier, but with the chance of showers.

Mr Garner said: "There will be rain to come on and off today and overnight. After the heat of this week we are looking at highs today of 20, perhaps 21C at best, and down to about 14C overnight. It will make life a lot more comfortable for sleeping.

"Tomorrow we will still have the remnants of showers and hopefully getting a bit brighter in the afternoon."

He said in some areas it may reach 22C tomorrow.

Monday should be a dry day, with temperatures of about 23C, while Tuesday is looking dry in the morning, with rain in the afternoon.