Beachgoers enjoy another hot day - but thunderstorms could hit later

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sun-lovers basked in scorching temperatures again today following record-breaking highs on bank holiday Monday.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A high of 33.2C (91.6F) at Heathrow Airport yesterday made it the hottest August bank holiday Monday on record, and people got another dose of sunshine today.

The mercury reached 31.8C in Santon Downham today, with most parts of Suffolk and north Essex enjoying temperatures of around 30C/31C (86F/87F).

However, the sunny weather is expected to be broken up by thundery showers in the west of Suffolk and north Essex later on.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, which is in place from midday until midnight tonight, with places such as Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury, Halstead and Witham likely to be affected.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Met Office warned that the heavy showers could cause flooding and disruption to travel in some areas.

Adam Dury, forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "We could see some thunderstorms developing in late afternoon, from around 4pm, until the evening.

"We're talking about the development but some people could see a thunderstorm."

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Mr Dury said temperatures would be cooling off.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"On Wednesday, we're looking at another dry day but with more wind," he said. "Temperatures will be around the 24C (75F) to 26C (78F) mark.

"On Thursday, it will be around the 22C/23C mark, with Friday being a bit warmer at 23C (73F) or 24C (75F).

"Saturday will see highs of 22C (71F) and it's likely to be 18C (64F)/19C (66F) on Sunday."

The previous best August bank holiday temperatures before this weekend were 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001, 27.3C in Velindre, Powys, in Wales, and 27C (80.6F) in Knockareven, Co Fermanagh, both in 2003, and 26.7C (80.06F) in Aviemore, Scotland, in 1984.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

