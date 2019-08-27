E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Beachgoers enjoy another hot day - but thunderstorms could hit later

27 August, 2019 - 16:00
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Sun-lovers basked in scorching temperatures again today following record-breaking highs on bank holiday Monday.

Charley Williams and Harmony Pool enjoying the hot weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharley Williams and Harmony Pool enjoying the hot weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A high of 33.2C (91.6F) at Heathrow Airport yesterday made it the hottest August bank holiday Monday on record, and people got another dose of sunshine today.

The mercury reached 31.8C in Santon Downham today, with most parts of Suffolk and north Essex enjoying temperatures of around 30C/31C (86F/87F).

However, the sunny weather is expected to be broken up by thundery showers in the west of Suffolk and north Essex later on.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, which is in place from midday until midnight tonight, with places such as Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury, Halstead and Witham likely to be affected.

Crowds flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds flocked to Felixstowe to enjoy the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Met Office warned that the heavy showers could cause flooding and disruption to travel in some areas.

Adam Dury, forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "We could see some thunderstorms developing in late afternoon, from around 4pm, until the evening.

"We're talking about the development but some people could see a thunderstorm."

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Mr Dury said temperatures would be cooling off.

Charley Williams, Ella Allen, Harmony Pool, Reece Williams, Daniella Williams and Archie Ayling having fun in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharley Williams, Ella Allen, Harmony Pool, Reece Williams, Daniella Williams and Archie Ayling having fun in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"On Wednesday, we're looking at another dry day but with more wind," he said. "Temperatures will be around the 24C (75F) to 26C (78F) mark.

"On Thursday, it will be around the 22C/23C mark, with Friday being a bit warmer at 23C (73F) or 24C (75F).

"Saturday will see highs of 22C (71F) and it's likely to be 18C (64F)/19C (66F) on Sunday."

The previous best August bank holiday temperatures before this weekend were 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001, 27.3C in Velindre, Powys, in Wales, and 27C (80.6F) in Knockareven, Co Fermanagh, both in 2003, and 26.7C (80.06F) in Aviemore, Scotland, in 1984.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People sun bathe on the rocks in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople sun bathe on the rocks in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beachgoers enjoy another hot day – but thunderstorms could hit later

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which is the best museum in Suffolk?

Which museum will you nominate for Suffolk Museum of the Year? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Massive disruption after person hit by train in Essex

Trains running through Ipswich will not travel beyond Colchester after someone was hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

24-hour gym to close amid increased competition

Ipswich Waterfront 24-hour gym Anytime Fitness is closing on Saturday August 31, 2019 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Sudbury man denies downloading 7,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists