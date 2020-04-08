Police issue CCTV images following armed robbery at petrol station

CCTV images have been released of a man police are looking to trace following an armed robbery at a petrol station near Stowmarket.

Police have issued the CCTV images after an armed robbery at the filling station

The robbery took place just after 6am on Thursday, April 2, at the Esso Service Station in Combs Ford.

A man had approached the counter, pointed a knife at the member of staff and demanded that they empty the till.

An amount of cash was then handed over and the offender then left, walking off onto Ipswich Road in the direction of the town centre.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

Although you cannot see the man’s face in the pictures, they show the clothes he was wearing including a red baseball cap, grey hooded top and bandana covering his face.

He was also carrying a backpack.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man wearing clothing matching this description in the area of Combs Ford and Ipswich Road between 5.30am and 6.30am last Thursday, and in particular anyone driving through who may have captured dashcam footage.”

Any witnesses to this crime, or anyone with information or dashcam footage, are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference: 19241/20.