How this dad's first EVER tweet went viral

Published: 7:00 PM December 28, 2020

Chris Northwood with his new Adidas Copa Mundial football boots, which sparked an online conversation - Credit: Chris Northwood

A Suffolk dad shared a picture of his new football boots on Twitter at Christmas - and was shocked to see his post go viral.

Chris Northwood, from Tattingstone near Ipswich, unwrapped a pair of black and white Adidas Copa Mundial boots on Christmas morning and decided to share his gift on Twitter.

To his surprise, a tweet with a picture of the boots gained a lot of attention - reaching more than 25,000 likes.

Anybody over 30 will appreciate how happy I am this morning with my Xmas present. #Bestboots ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FHtIQzF8D4 — chris northwood (@chrisnorthwood3) December 25, 2020

The post also prompted others to share their experiences of playing in old football boots, with most players opting for more colourful variants in the modern game.

Mr Northwood said: "I've always loved these. I recently started coaching and I wanted to get some new boots.

"I was over the moon with them.

"The post prompted a lot of conversation. I just think it made people reminisce about the boots they used to wear."