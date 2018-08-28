Car and lorry crash on A12 near Bentley

A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A car and lorry have collided on the A12 heading to Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called to the northbound carriageway of the A12, near to junction 32B, around 8.20am after reports that the two vehicles had collided.

The cars have been moved to the side of the road and are not thought to be blocking either lane.

The police have reported that there are no injuries as a result of the collision.

There is slow moving traffic between the junction and the Copdock interchange.

No other emergency services have been called to assist the police.