Woman suffers head injury in Copdock Interchange crash

Traffic is building on the A14 after a two-car crash on a slip road of the Copdock Interchange.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called at 7.10pm to a crash on the road joining the eastbound carriageway towards Felixstowe.

A female driver had suffered a head injury and an ambulance was called.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene and traffic is building, according to the AA map.