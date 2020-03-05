E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman suffers head injury in Copdock Interchange crash

PUBLISHED: 19:41 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 05 March 2020

Police are at the scene of the crash Picture: GOOGLE

Police are at the scene of the crash Picture: GOOGLE

Traffic is building on the A14 after a two-car crash on a slip road of the Copdock Interchange.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called at 7.10pm to a crash on the road joining the eastbound carriageway towards Felixstowe.

A female driver had suffered a head injury and an ambulance was called.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene and traffic is building, according to the AA map.

