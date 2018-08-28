Fail to stop collision appeal by police

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

The collision took place on Thursday, November 15, just before 8pm, when a silver Mercedes and HGV were in collision.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained a minor injury but the HGV failed to stop and continued in the direction towards Felixstowe.

Now police are appealing for witnesses after the fail to stop collision.

They would like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 304 of Thursday, November 16.