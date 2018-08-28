Sunshine and Showers

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

PUBLISHED: 10:04 20 November 2018

A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

The collision took place on Thursday, November 15, just before 8pm, when a silver Mercedes and HGV were in collision.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained a minor injury but the HGV failed to stop and continued in the direction towards Felixstowe.

Now police are appealing for witnesses after the fail to stop collision.

They would like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 304 of Thursday, November 16.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

'We still miss Ipswich' - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Two crashes near Hadleigh with one driver having to be cut free from vehicle

09:31 Russell Cook
Fire crews called out to cut off roof of car following crash in Raydon. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Emergency services were called out to two crashes near Hadleigh this morning.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it's going to get colder today

08:45 Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by 'hero dog' while waiting hours for ambulance

08:26 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent two and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

EastEnders actor praises firemen for 'fantastic' job in saving historic cottage

08:25 Mariam Ghaemi
Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have been praised by a film star and television actor for saving the historic thatched cottage near his home.

EastEnders actor praises firemen for 'fantastic' job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by 'hero dog' while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Opinion Andy's Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre's display and Downes' debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Town's 'dismay' at being 'poor relation' of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

'I'm getting stronger and better each time I play' – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert's eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

