Three-car crash on A14 makes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A three-car collision between the Copdock roundabout and Wherstead caused three miles of traffic jams on the A14, just outside Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called to the crash around 8am after reports of three cars causing congestion between junction 55 and 56 on the westbound carriageway of the A14.

Officer and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after to find the vehicles, a Vauxhall Insignia, Vauxhall Astra and Suzuki Swift, blocking one lane of the road.

One vehicle was able to leave the scene and officers are currently waiting on the A14 for a recovery vehicle for the other two cars.

It is understood that one person involved was injured but it is not thought to be serious at this time.

Slow moving traffic can be expected on the westbound carriageway until recovery vehicles remove the cars.