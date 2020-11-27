E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pensioner to face firearms charges in court

PUBLISHED: 18:56 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 27 November 2020

David Cole, 72, is set to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

David Cole, 72, is set to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A pensioner has been charged with firearms offences and will appear in court next year.

Officers from Essex Police searched two properties in London Road, Copford, and Hugh Dickson Road, Colchester, in June 2019.

You may also want to watch:

This resulted in the seizure of firearms and ammunition.

David Cole, 72, of London Road, Copford, near Colchester, will face two charges of possessing a self-loading or pump action smooth-bore gun and one count of possession of a knife or bladed article in public.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 2, 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver in 80s hurt as Mercedes collides with parked car

The crash happened in Nightingale Avenue, Reydon Picture: GOOGLE

Woman killed in car crash on country road

The crash happened on a Suffolk road on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich sees jump in Covid-19 rates – with 216 new cases

Leaders have called for Suffolk and Essex to remain out of the highest tiers when the lockdown ends Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Time to move on’ - Pub landlords bid farewell after 12 years

Shirley and Karl Barber are preparing to leave The Railway Inn Picture: SHIRLEY BARBER

Pensioner to face firearms charges in court

David Cole, 72, is set to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT