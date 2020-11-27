Pensioner to face firearms charges in court
PUBLISHED: 18:56 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 27 November 2020
A pensioner has been charged with firearms offences and will appear in court next year.
Officers from Essex Police searched two properties in London Road, Copford, and Hugh Dickson Road, Colchester, in June 2019.
This resulted in the seizure of firearms and ammunition.
David Cole, 72, of London Road, Copford, near Colchester, will face two charges of possessing a self-loading or pump action smooth-bore gun and one count of possession of a knife or bladed article in public.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 2, 2021.
