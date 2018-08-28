Sunshine and Showers

Gallery

A day in the life of a Copleston High School student back in 1977

PUBLISHED: 10:30 26 January 2019

A group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture:ARCHANT

A group of students at Copleston High School learning how to do needlework Picture:ARCHANT

Archant

It’s more than 40 years ago since the youngsters pictured here were enjoying what are traditionally called the best days of their lives.

A group of school students dressed in their smart blazers at Copleston High school Picture: ARCHANTA group of school students dressed in their smart blazers at Copleston High school Picture: ARCHANT

Today they will be in their 50s, older than their parents were at the time the photos were taken, but the inspiration for the careers of some would have started in the classroom.

View of Copleston High School grounds from the playing fields Picture: ARCHANTView of Copleston High School grounds from the playing fields Picture: ARCHANT

The photographer who visited Copleston High School in Ipswich in 1977 was shown a wide range of lessons and activities during a busy school day.

The students studying in Copleston High School library Picture: ARCHANTThe students studying in Copleston High School library Picture: ARCHANT

He captured a group of girls partaking in a needlework class, while the boys would be practising skills such as woodwork and metalwork. Elsewhere there were boys in a maths class engrossed in a group task and other students studying in the school library and enjoying break-time.

Pupils having fun on their lunch break Picture: ARCHANTPupils having fun on their lunch break Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend Copleston in 1977 or do you recognise anyone in these photos? To share your memories of the school contact Charlotte Bond via email

