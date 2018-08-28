Gallery

A day in the life of a Copleston High School student back in 1977

It’s more than 40 years ago since the youngsters pictured here were enjoying what are traditionally called the best days of their lives.

Today they will be in their 50s, older than their parents were at the time the photos were taken, but the inspiration for the careers of some would have started in the classroom.

The photographer who visited Copleston High School in Ipswich in 1977 was shown a wide range of lessons and activities during a busy school day.

He captured a group of girls partaking in a needlework class, while the boys would be practising skills such as woodwork and metalwork. Elsewhere there were boys in a maths class engrossed in a group task and other students studying in the school library and enjoying break-time.

Did you attend Copleston in 1977 or do you recognise anyone in these photos? To share your memories of the school contact Charlotte Bond via email