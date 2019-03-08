Partly Cloudy

Cyclist left with fractured spine following hit and run with white van

PUBLISHED: 10:07 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 10 April 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a white van in Clacton in which the driver failed to stop.

The 18-year-old was riding his grey Carrera mountain bike in Coppins Road in the west of the town on Friday, April 5 when he was involved in a collision with a small white van at 11am.

The driver failed to stop following the collision, which left the victim requiring hospital treatment for a fractured spine and internal injuries. Police have described his injuries as serious.

Family members later tried to recover the bike following the collision, but upon arrival at the scene found it was missing.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, or those who have any information on the whereabouts of the bike.

Those with information should contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

