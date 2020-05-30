Suffolk firefighters help tackle major fire at crisp factory in Cambridgeshire

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor, near Ely. Picture: CATHERINE ADAMS Archant

Firefighters from Suffolk are helping to tackle a fire at a well-known crisp factory in Cambridgeshire.

The crews from Newmarket and RAF Mildenhall are part of a team of 60 firefighters tackling the blaze at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor, near Ely.

People from as far away as Cambridge, Downham Market, Peterborough and Wisbech have all reported seeing large plumes of black smoke from the scene.

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue commander Chris Parker, who is leading the cross-county response to the incident, said: “We are currently in attendance at a large fire in Pymoor, close to Ely. It’s a crisp factory and a well developed fire.

“We currently have 12 fire appliances in attendance from three counties, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Norfolk.

“We also have the water carrier from RAF Mildenhall to support us with water supplies.”

Corkers Crisps is familiar in over 45 countries across the globe - and is still expanding.