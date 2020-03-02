Stansted based Ryanair and British Airways cancel flights due to coronavirus

Stansted based operator Ryanair is cutting flights this month Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT Archant

Two flight operators, which fly out of Stansted airport, have announced they are to cut flights this month following concerns about coronavirus.

Ryanair and British Airways have both announced cancellations to flights, largely in Europe.

Ryanair, which is based at Stansted, said it was reducing its short haul flights, mostly to and from Italy, program by up to 25% for a 3 week period from Tuesday, March to Wednesday, April 8, in response to the virus.

The company said it had seen a significant drop in bookings for the period whilst there had been an increased number of people not turned up for flights.

Ryanair said that all affected passengers had been contacted by email.

British Airways, which also operates from Stansted, said it had cancelled hundreds of upcoming flights in March from a number of airports.