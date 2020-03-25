E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk has 7 new coronavirus cases, over 50 more in East of England

PUBLISHED: 21:52 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 25 March 2020

The government have released the latest figures. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government have released the latest figures. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk and a total of 51 new cases in the East of England.

There are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Jane Jay, treated at West Suffolk Hospital, was the first coronavirus victim in Suffolk and her family have shared a tribute to the grandmother-of-five.

MORE: ‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

The data, released by Public Health England today, showed a rise of 1,452 cases across the UK in just one day taking the total cases to 9,529.

The number of daily confirmed cases has risen by 115 taking the number to 1,542.

You may also want to watch:

465 people in the UK have died from the virus, up 43 from yesterday.

Join our Suffolk coronavirus updates Facebook group for all the latest.

In Essex 88 cases have been confirmed, up from 67, while in Norfolk 45 cases have been confirmed, up from 42.

135 people have now recovered from the virus.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday March 23 at 8.30pm that the country was in a lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Members of the public are only allowed to leave their homes for daily exercise, food supplies or as key workers.

MORE: Coronavirus in Suffolk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

‘Friendly and outgoing’ father was fatally injured in collision with tractor, inquest hears

Leonard Bates, 67, from Ingham in Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk has 7 new coronavirus cases, over 50 more in East of England

The government have released the latest figures. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES
Drive 24