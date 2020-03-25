Suffolk has 7 new coronavirus cases, over 50 more in East of England

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk and a total of 51 new cases in the East of England.

There are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Jane Jay, treated at West Suffolk Hospital, was the first coronavirus victim in Suffolk and her family have shared a tribute to the grandmother-of-five.

The data, released by Public Health England today, showed a rise of 1,452 cases across the UK in just one day taking the total cases to 9,529.

The number of daily confirmed cases has risen by 115 taking the number to 1,542.

465 people in the UK have died from the virus, up 43 from yesterday.

In Essex 88 cases have been confirmed, up from 67, while in Norfolk 45 cases have been confirmed, up from 42.

135 people have now recovered from the virus.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday March 23 at 8.30pm that the country was in a lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Members of the public are only allowed to leave their homes for daily exercise, food supplies or as key workers.

