E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Date set for judicial review into moving Sizewell B buildings onto historic woodland

PUBLISHED: 17:40 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 21 August 2020

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Archant

A judicial review into the felling of a historic woodland will take place next month it has been announced.

The legal challenge brought by Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) campaigner Joan Girling seeks to review the decision by East Suffolk Council to allow Coronation Wood to be chopped down as part of preparations to build a new twin reactor nuclear power station.

If approved buildings currently used to run Sizewell B could be moved to the site ahead of the construction of Sizewell C.

A virtual hearing was held in June over Microsoft Teams to consider a bid for a judicial review, which was successful.

Permission for the review was given based on the environmental plans for the site after differences in opinion were highlighted over whether the ecological advice was still up to date.

The judicial review will now be heard in the High Court on September 8, 2020.

Joan Girling said: “The Planning Inspectorate is in the pre-examination phase of reviewing EDF’s Sizewell C planning application, with the Secretary of State not expected to make a final decision until late 2021, therefore until that time Coronation Wood should not be felled.

You may also want to watch:

“If EDF fell the entire historic wood prematurely, both the trees and its valuable wildlife will be lost needlessly and will cause yet more industrialisation of the Sizewell landscape and AONB.”

Chris Wilson, TASC press officer, said: “During the consultation process, TASC and many other respondents commented that the Sizewell B facilities EDF wish to relocate could be built in other places which do not involve further degradation of unspoilt AONB, claims that have never been accepted by EDF.”

EDF argue that it will be planting more trees elsewhere and raised concerns about the quality of the existing trees which reside on the Coronation Wood site.

A spokesman for EDF said: “We note that there will be a judicial review hearing held on September 8 in relation to a planning decision for permission to relocate some of the Sizewell B existing buildings on EDF land.

“We will provide any further information required to support the hearing.”

East Suffolk Council declined to comment on the case at this time.

MORE: Judicial review given the go-ahead as campaigners continue to fight Sizewell B plans

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take a look inside Suffolk’s newest deli

Eilir Rogers in the new deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you picked up these new habits without realising since coronavirus hit?

Sleeping in longer for people working from home has been a common new habit emerge since coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WAVEBREAKMEDIA

Scaffolder seeks to boost village pub with generous offer

Scaffolder, Jamie Pittock will donate £100 vouchers for a local pub to local customers who use him Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Music tutor jailed for series of sex offences against nine young boys

'Vile' sexual predator David Brown was jailed for 11 years and one month, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY