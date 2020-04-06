Breaking

PM Boris Johnson admitted to intensive care

Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson - who has COVID-19- has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his condition worsened.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday after with persistent symptoms of coronavirus, for which he tested positive for ten days ago.

But he has now been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital on the advice of his medical team.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronaviurs. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”