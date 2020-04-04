Coronavirus: Latest cases push death toll above 4,000

More than 4,000 people in the UK have now died in hospital as a result of the coronavirus.

Figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care show 41,903 people tested positive for the virus across the UK as of 9am April 4 – with 3,735 of these cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

A total of 10,984 tests were carried out in the same period.

Sadly, 708 more people have died in hospitals across the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,313 as of 5pm April 3.

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England.

Yesterday, Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals boss, Nick Hulme, announced an administration error had resulted in 14 deaths at Ipswich Hospital due to covid-19 going unreported.

