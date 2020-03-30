E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drivers to get 6 month exemption on MOTs due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:15 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 25 March 2020

The government has announced a 6 month exemption period on MOTs due to coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has announced a 6 month exemption period on MOTs due to coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

monkeybusinessimages

Emergency measures have been brought in by the government for vehicle owners during the coronavirus pandemic, with drivers granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing.

The Department of Transport announced the news this morning in the battle against coronavirus – enabling vital services to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.

It said in a statement: “All cars, vans and motorcycles which usually would require an MOT test will be exempted from needing a test from 30 March 2020.

“Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition, and garages will remain open for essential repair work. Drivers can be prosecuted if driving unsafe vehicles.”

The announcement comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented stricter rules to help slow the spread of the disease.

He said people should stay at home and avoid travel, unless going to the shop for necessities, to exercise once a day, for medical reasons or for key workers to travel to work.

All non-essential shops, places of worship, playgrounds and libraries are also to close immediately.

More: Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

Legislation will be introduced on Monday, March 30 and will come into immediate effect for 12 months.

Drivers will still need to get their vehicle tested until the new regulations come into place, if they need to use it.

If you cannot get an MOT that’s due because you’re in self-isolation, the Department for Transport is working with insurers and the police to ensure people are not unfairly penalised for things out of their control.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter for daily content.

Topic Tags:

