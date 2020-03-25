E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Age UK Suffolk launches fundraising campaign to help maintain services stretched by the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 25 March 2020

Age UK Suffolk's services have already been stretched by the coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Age UK Suffolk's services have already been stretched by the coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Age UK Suffolk is looking to raise £33,000 a month to help maintain its services to look after the county’s elderly in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity are looking for donations to help it continue its work Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLKThe charity are looking for donations to help it continue its work Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

The charity has launched an emergency fundraising appeal, which it is calling Good Day Calls, to make sure it can continue to reach people in the county who are facing extended periods of isolation because of the virus.

In Suffolk there are currently over 170,000 people aged 65 and over.

Of these around 17,000 are affected by social isolation, a number which Age UK Suffolk believes will increase as a result of the current difficulties.

Some of the work offered by the charity including its befriending, information and home help services are already struggling because of the coronavirus.

Age UK Suffolk are looking to raise thousands to help it assist the county's elderly Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLKAge UK Suffolk are looking to raise thousands to help it assist the county's elderly Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Nationally, Age UK has seen a 40% increase in calls to befriending alone. The charity expects the case to be the same if not higher in Suffolk.

Usually the information and befriending work is supported by income from the home help and day care services offered by the charity but this is no longer the case.

A spokesman for the charity said:“The wellbeing and health of older people is at the very core of our being, and our staff and volunteers are working hard to ensure that we can extend our support to those that need it over the coming weeks and months.

“We need your support now to make sure we can help any older person who needs us, through a regular “Good Day” call – checking in to make sure they are okay, have everything that they need, and often simply for a chat.

“We are also supporting people with shopping delivery and prescription collection.

“The ask is simple – please donate whatever you can to make sure that older people in our communities are supported through these difficult times.”

READ MORE: Surviving homeschooling with a feisty five-year-old in a lockdown

To donate to the project you can send money through Age UK Suffolk’s giving platforms on its website or through the donate button on its Facebook page.

You can also make a donation to the campaign by calling 01473 353071 or sending an email to fundraising@ageuksuffolk.org.

If you would like to make a substantial donation towards the work of Age UK Suffolk, please contact Andrew Gardner, Chief Executive Officer on 07979 741552 or Jo Reeder, Head of Fundraising & Marketing on 07885 512210.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

