‘Spreading the virus is not the answer’ - travel agent offers refunds on Suffolk holidays

PUBLISHED: 16:21 23 March 2020

Air Manage Suffolk offers getaways to Southwold. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Air Manage Suffolk offers getaways to Southwold. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

VictorHuang

A Suffolk travel agent has closed his business and is urging his competitors to do the same to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Harry Embleton, who manages Air Manage Suffolk, has closed his books until at least June and is offering customers a refund instead of going ahead with planned getaways in the county.

He hopes to set an example in the industry, despite the significant financial hit he is due to take.

Mr Embleton said: “There’s been quite a lot of uproar in Suffolk because people have been coming in droves.

“Financially, this will be a disaster - but it’s the right decision.

“The feedback I have had has been very positive.

“The time has come for everyone in our industry to be responsible.

“People should not be going anywhere at this time. It’s a bit depressing, but spreading the virus is not the answer.”

