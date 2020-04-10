E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nearly 1,000 more coronavirus-related deaths in UK - as Suffolk and Essex cases continue to soar

PUBLISHED: 17:31 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 10 April 2020

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 1,000 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours - one of the worst daily figures to be reported across Europe.

Speaking in the government’s daily briefing on the pandemic on Good Friday, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock confirmed there had been 980 further deaths in the country linked to COVID-19.

This has brought the number of deaths related to the virus up to 8,958 since the outbreak began, with 70,272 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the number of confirmed cases of the disease jumped to 360, an increase of 46 in the last 24 hours.

And in Essex, nearly 100 more people have tested positive in the last day - with the figure for the county leaping by 93 to 1,232.

Earlier on Friday, health chiefs for Ipswich and Colchester hospitals confirmed the deaths of 21 more people who had tested positive for coronavirus - including one patient in their 20s.

MORE: Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

