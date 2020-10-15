E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus cases confirmed at Suffolk army base

PUBLISHED: 15:48 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 15 October 2020

A small number of coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Wattisham Airfield (FILE PHOTO) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A small number of armed forces personnel at Wattisham Airfield have tested positive for coronavirus, the army has confirmed.

The undisclosed number of cases at the base, west of Needham Market, were confirmed by the British Army this week.

MORE: 200 pupils self-isolating at Ipswich secondary school

A British Army spokesman confirmed they are now in self-isolation.

They said: “We can confirm that a small number of personnel based at Wattisham Flying Station have tested positive for coronavirus; in accordance with Government guidelines they are self-isolating and contact tracing procedures are being followed.

“All military activity is guided by public health protocols on social distancing, hygiene and the use of PPE.”

MORE: 1,000 Bernard Matthews workers to be tested for virus

Previously RAF Wattisham from 1939 to 1993, the base is home to British Army Air Corps, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and Royal Engineers personnel.

