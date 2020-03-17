Pools to shut and council meetings cancelled as Mid Suffolk and Babergh respond to coronavirus

Hadleigh Pool and Leisure Centre will be closing on Friday Picture: SU ANDERSON

Mid Suffolk and Babergh are the latest district councils to outline their responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to the virus the two councils will be cancelling all meeting for March and April as they look to alternative ways to carry out their work.

Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury and Hadleigh Pool and Leisure will close to the public on Friday, March 20.

A final decision is yet to be made over the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness centre as the councils continue to talk to partners about the two centres.

The councils expect to release more information about the centres in the next few days.

Councillors and officers have also been asked to work from home if possible.

As a result the councils said there may be changes to how they work with reduced face-to-face services. Those needing to access council services will still be able to do so over the phone or online.

Council staff visiting members of the public - such as tradespeople carrying out repair work - will be following additional social distancing and hand santising rules.

The councils also said that they were also looking to support businesses in line with newly announced measures from the Chancellor this evening.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said: “The important thing now is for our councils to work together with our communities to ensure the safety of residents and our staff and to keep our services running.

“Our councillors and officers are doing everything possible behind the scenes and, although we may need to work differently to deliver our services, we ask that the public understands and works with us during this time.”

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Suzie Morley said: “I’d like to thank everyone in our communities who has already expressed a wish to help others in need.

“A lot of work has already taken place behind the scenes and rest assured, our politicians and officers are going above and beyond to plan how we can help and continue to deliver services over coming weeks.

“The situation is fast moving, but we will continue to work with our health and public sector colleagues to provide a co-ordinated response.”

