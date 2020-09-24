E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tell Us

What’s it been like sending your child back to school amid coronavirus fears?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 24 September 2020

How have you found sending your child back to school? Take part in our survey to share your thoughts Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How have you found sending your child back to school? Take part in our survey to share your thoughts Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

With staggered start times, face coverings and class ‘bubbles’, school days across Suffolk and Essex have become very different to what children and parents are used to – how have you found it so far?

Signs explaining the social distancing measures at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOLSigns explaining the social distancing measures at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

The decision to reopen schools across the UK has proved controversial with parents and carers, with some choosing to keep their children at home to shield them from the risk of Covid-19, while others have been keen for schools to reopen for their child’s mental well-being and education.

Since reopening, a number of schools in Suffolk have been forced to send students home to self-isolate following confirmed cases of Covid-19. More than 300 students are affected, along with a number of teaching staff.

MORE: 300 students in Suffolk self-isolating due to coronavirus cases in schools

With infection rates on the rise and the UK Covid alert increased to Level 4, many parents are worried about sending their children into school. And as we look ahead to the winter, school leaders have expressed their concern at the increasing rink of Covid-19 as the weather becomes colder.

To find out how people in Suffolk are feeling, we have launched a Back to School Survey to get your views on the issues affecting parents right now.

Are you concerned that not enough safety measures are in place, has a coronavirus case been confirmed at your child’s school, or maybe the staggered start times are affecting your work?

Let us know your experiences by completing our survey below. If the survey does not load, click here to fill in the form.

MORE: School leaders ‘concerned’ about increasing risk of coronavirus in winter

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Carl Marston’s Travels with Town: my top-five long and despairing trips

In the spotlight: Town manager Roy Keane is captured on camera at Plymouth's Home Park during a depressing clash of the bottom two clubs in the Championship, in 2009. Picture: PAGEPIX

Town owner Evans on football’s perfect storm, a potential £10m loss, adjusting budgets and compensation for season ticket holders

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre), manager Paul Lambert (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill pictured ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

‘It’s been a blast’ – Pub to close 17 months after major revamp

The Locks pub in Geldeston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New boutique set to open its doors in coastal town

Hollie Elliston and Nicky Frosdick ahead of the opening of Chari Boutique in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Warnings of strong winds up to 55mph on Friday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN