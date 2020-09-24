Tell Us

What’s it been like sending your child back to school amid coronavirus fears?

How have you found sending your child back to school? Take part in our survey to share your thoughts Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

With staggered start times, face coverings and class ‘bubbles’, school days across Suffolk and Essex have become very different to what children and parents are used to – how have you found it so far?

Signs explaining the social distancing measures at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Signs explaining the social distancing measures at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

The decision to reopen schools across the UK has proved controversial with parents and carers, with some choosing to keep their children at home to shield them from the risk of Covid-19, while others have been keen for schools to reopen for their child’s mental well-being and education.

Since reopening, a number of schools in Suffolk have been forced to send students home to self-isolate following confirmed cases of Covid-19. More than 300 students are affected, along with a number of teaching staff.

With infection rates on the rise and the UK Covid alert increased to Level 4, many parents are worried about sending their children into school. And as we look ahead to the winter, school leaders have expressed their concern at the increasing rink of Covid-19 as the weather becomes colder.

To find out how people in Suffolk are feeling, we have launched a Back to School Survey to get your views on the issues affecting parents right now.

Are you concerned that not enough safety measures are in place, has a coronavirus case been confirmed at your child’s school, or maybe the staggered start times are affecting your work?

Let us know your experiences by completing our survey below. If the survey does not load, click here to fill in the form.

