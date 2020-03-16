People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

People have been told that they must stop all non-essential contact with others in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreaks, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson set out the need for “drastic action” to tackle the “fast growth” of coronavirus.

The prime minister said that according to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) “it looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve” in the number of cases.

“Without drastic action cases could double every five or six days,” he said.

As such he said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.

Anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days, he added.

Chris Witty, the government’s chief scientific advisor, said the “very profound” changes to social distancing would be very difficult for people - but would enable the NHS to cope with the effect of the potential increased number of cases.

He stressed the “great majority” of people would recover from the illness.

However he said the overall aim of the measures is to reduce the potential death rate.