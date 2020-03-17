E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bank branch closed in town centre after staff self-isolated

PUBLISHED: 18:20 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 17 March 2020

The Bury St Edmunds branch of HSBC is reportedly closed until March 31 due to a deep cleaning following a member of staff self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Bury St Edmunds branch of HSBC is reportedly closed until March 31 due to a deep cleaning following a member of staff self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Customers were left unable to access their high street bank in Bury St Edmunds after a branch was closed for precautionary “deep cleaning”.

On March 17, HSBC customer Trevor Farrell tried to visit his ocal bank branch in Abbeygate Street, only to find it had been closed.

• Find all the latest news in our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group here

He also saw an older couple “effectively turned away” from the branch due to the closure, despite having made the journey to the bank from a village outside Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Farrell said: “Not every one, particularly the elderly, use online banking, how are they going to manage?”

READ MORE: All our coronavirus news in one place

According to Mr Farrell, a sign on the door of the bank told customers the branch would not reopen until March 31.

An HSBC UK spokesman said: “As a precautionary measure we have a staff member at the Bury St Edmunds branch who has self-isolated and we are deep-cleaning the premises. Customers can continue to use our mobile, online, video and telephone banking services.”

READ MORE: Ipswich turned to ghost town by coronavirus

The spokesman added they were unable to confirm when the branch would reopen.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

