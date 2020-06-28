Taxi drivers, security guards and care workers among jobs with highest coronavirus deaths

Security guards, taxi drivers, care workers and nurses are among the roles with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released data of Covid-19 deaths registered between March 9 and May 25 in England and Wales based on occupation.

For men, the professions with the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths were taxi drivers and chauffeurs (134 deaths), followed by security guards (104 deaths) and care workers and home carers (70).

For women, it was care workers and home carers (134), followed by nurses (70) and sales and retail assistants (64).

In total, there were 4,761 deaths involving Covid-19 in the working age population (aged 20 to 64 years) of England and Wales.

Nearly two-thirds of these deaths (65.6%) were among men with 3,122 deaths, compared with 34.4% (1,639 deaths) among women. Men had a statistically higher rate of death involving Covid-19, with 19.1 deaths per 100,000 men of the working population, compared with 9.7 deaths per 100,000 women.

Compared with the rate among people of the same sex and age in England and Wales, men working as security guards had the highest rate, with 74.0 deaths per 100,000 (104 deaths).