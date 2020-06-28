E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Taxi drivers, security guards and care workers among jobs with highest coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 June 2020

A woman walks along Princes Street in Ipswich in a mask. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman walks along Princes Street in Ipswich in a mask. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Security guards, taxi drivers, care workers and nurses are among the roles with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released data of Covid-19 deaths registered between March 9 and May 25 in England and Wales based on occupation.

MORE: No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

For men, the professions with the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths were taxi drivers and chauffeurs (134 deaths), followed by security guards (104 deaths) and care workers and home carers (70).

For women, it was care workers and home carers (134), followed by nurses (70) and sales and retail assistants (64).

In total, there were 4,761 deaths involving Covid-19 in the working age population (aged 20 to 64 years) of England and Wales.

MORE: Revealed – How the coronavirus crisis unfolded in Suffolk’s care homes

Nearly two-thirds of these deaths (65.6%) were among men with 3,122 deaths, compared with 34.4% (1,639 deaths) among women. Men had a statistically higher rate of death involving Covid-19, with 19.1 deaths per 100,000 men of the working population, compared with 9.7 deaths per 100,000 women.

Compared with the rate among people of the same sex and age in England and Wales, men working as security guards had the highest rate, with 74.0 deaths per 100,000 (104 deaths).

Most Read

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pictures show children’s bedrooms destroyed by huge fire – as community rallies round family

The family's home in Risby was ravaged by a fire. Picture: HELEN CLUTTERMAN

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Suffolk MP: New buyer found for Delphi factory in Sudbury

Delphi factories in Sudbury has been sold according to Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

