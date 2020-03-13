E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Mind closes to drop-in visitors during virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 17:35 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 13 March 2020

Quay Place will be closed to drop-in visitors Picture: JOHN NORMAN

Quay Place will be closed to drop-in visitors Picture: JOHN NORMAN

Suffolk Mind has closed its offices to drop-in visitors as a result of the coronavirus.

The service, which has a heritage and wellbeing centre at Quay Place in Ipswich and an office in Bury St Edmunds, will be putting the measures in place at the bases until March 30 and April 1 respectively.

Suffolk Mind said it was important that the vulnerable people who were helped by the service were protected.

Some of the groups run by the service - Sporting Memories, Get Me Out The Four Walls, the Colouring & Games group, the Craft Group and the Art Group - will all be cancelled.

Other services run by Suffolk Mind will continue to run from the two sites.

In a statement on its website Suffolk Mind said: 'We are taking these extra precautions in order to minimise risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, with particular concern for the vulnerable people that we come into contact with every day.

