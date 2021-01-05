Hadleigh Show cancelled for second year due to coronavirus
Organisers of the Hadleigh Show have made the difficult decision to cancel the 181st celebration, due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.
This year's show was set to welcome supporters on May 15, after last year's event was also postponed following the coronavirus outbreak in March.
However, following the news of a national lockdown and restrictions which are likely to be in place until March, the Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association has made the difficult decision to cancel.
Luke Burdall Goodchild, the Hadleigh Show's director, said it is a "real shame" but they had to put the safety of stewards and supporters first.
"The show takes a huge amount of preparation and a sizeable financial commitment and as a charity we do not gamble when it is unknown if we will be able to go ahead," he said.
"We looked at smaller options, but there is more risk than it's worth.
"It is a real shame, but we make sure we put on a fantastic show in 2022."
