Rendlesham Show 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus uncertainties

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:27 AM January 13, 2021   
Hundreds of people enjoyed the Rendlesham Show over the weekend.

The Rendlesham Show will not be taking place this year - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Rendlesham Show has become the latest summer event to be cancelled this year.  

The show had been set to be held in the village on June 11 and 12 but has now been cancelled due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.  

In a statement on the show's website, Rendlesham Parish Council said: "In line with Government guidance on preventing the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Rendlesham Parish Council regret to inform you that the Rendlesham Show, due to be held in June  is cancelled. 

“Whilst we cannot predict what Government advice will be on public gatherings of any size either indoors or outdoors at this stage, in light of the evolving, critical situation, we believe this is the most responsible course of action.” 

The council have already set a date for next year’s show which is set to take place from June 10 – 11.  

The news follows the cancellation of the Hadleigh Show last week.

Coronavirus

