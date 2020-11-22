Covid-19 case rates down across Suffolk

Covid case rates have dropped across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The coronavirus case rate fell across Suffolk in the seven days to November 17, latest figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid Suffolk has the lowest Covid-19 case rate in the county, with 56.8 per 100,000 people, followed by West Suffolk – 60.9 per 100,000 people.

Babergh’s case rate remains the highest in the region but has fallen from 172.8 in the week to November 10 to 125 per 100,000 in the week to November 17.

East Suffolk also fell slightly from 82.2 to 81.8 while Ipswich also dropped from 101.5 to 94.2 per 100,000.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

MORE: Three-tier coronavirus restrictions set to be strengthened when lockdown ends

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that “Christmas is not going to be normal” despite England preparing to move out of lockdown and into a strengthened three-tier system of local coronavirus restrictions next month.

Boris Johnson will detail his “winter Covid plan” tomorrow, setting out the restrictions to replace the national lockdown on December 2 and how people can spend the festive period.

Downing Street said more areas are expected to enter higher tiers next month and those tiers will be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the four-week lockdown, but it is understood that the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered.

Mr Sunak said the localised tiered system is a “far better way” to tackle Covid-19 as he confirmed the Prime Minister’s plans, which were expected to be approved by the Cabinet this evening.