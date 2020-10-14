E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How many coronavirus cases are there in your neighbourhood?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 October 2020

How many coronavirus cases have there been in your neighbourhood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many coronavirus cases have there been in your neighbourhood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New data has broken down neighbourhood by neighbourhood where coronavirus cases have been found in the past week.

The data, released by the Government, covers the period from Saturday, October 3 up to Friday, October 11.

Where are the highest numbers of cases in Suffolk?

The highest case numbers in Suffolk currently are in the area of East Bergholt, Brantham & Capel St Mary which has recorded 16 cases.

Gunton, in Lowestoft was the next highest with eight cases.

Five areas reported seven cases including; Framlingham and Hacheston, Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield, Mildenhall, Maidenhall, Stoke and Port and Priory Heath.

Many of the higher areas were classed as being in East Suffolk or West Suffolk which were last week was put on a regional watch list.

MORE: Workers at Suffolk Bosch factory test positive for coronavirus

Where are the lowest?

At the other end of the scale many of our neighbourhoods continued to show low case numbers.

Over 30 of our local areas reported between 0 and 2 cases in the week measured.

Most of the areas with very low cases were either in north or mid Suffolk.

MORE: School closes for two weeks after a number of staff and students get coronavirus

