Coronavirus infection rates rise across Suffolk – check the latest numbers in your area

Suffolk covid cases: Latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The rate of coronavirus infection in Suffolk and north Essex is continuing to increase – with cases doubling in some areas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures reveal there were 555 positive tests in Suffolk in the week to Wednesday, October 21.

Data for the most recent four days (October 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

MORE: Mapped – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

West Suffolk had the highest case rate with 166 total infections, equivalent to 92.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 88 the previous week, to October 14 (49.1 per 100,000).

Ipswich logged 115 positive cases, up from 62 the previous week, and was close behind with an infection rate of 84 cases per 100,000 people (45.2 the week before).

Babergh’s cases and rate of infection stayed relatively similar to the previous week, with 62 cases recorded up from 58, and infection rates rising from 63 per 100,000 to 67.

Mid Suffolk had 64 cases (61.6 per 100,000), up from 55 (52.9 per 100,000).

East Suffolk had 148 positive cases, up from 103, with the infection rate climbing from 41.2 per 100,000 to 59.3 per 100,000.

Despite the increases, Suffolk’s infection rates remain among the lowest in the country.

MORE: Plea made not to push rule of six limits as coronavirus cases increase in Suffolk

In some parts of the north west, more than 1,000 new cases were recorded in the week to October 21.

Infection rates are above 600 per 100,000 in some areas, including parts of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, case numbers and infection rates are higher across north Essex, according to the latest figures.

Colchester had the highest number of positive tests in the region with 219 (112.4 per 100,000) in a week, up from 150 (77 per 100,000) in the seven days to October 14.

Tendring had 151 cases (103 per 100,000) in the same time frame, a slight rise on the 146 (99 per 100,000) the week before.

In Braintree case numbers jumped by just 20, going from 74 (48.4 per 100,000) to 94 (61.5 per 100,000) in the week to October 21.

Uttlesford had 89 new cases in that week, up from 68, giving it a rate of 97.5 per 100,000 people for the week to October 21.

Maldon had the lowest number of cases overall, with 43, and an infection rate of 66.2 per 100,000.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).