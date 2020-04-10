E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Park and ride could store coronavirus victims

PUBLISHED: 11:03 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 10 April 2020

The park and ride at Chelmer Valley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The park and ride at Chelmer Valley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A temporary mortuary is set to be built at a park and ride in Essex to manage excess coronavirus-related deaths.

Essex County Council has contracted Kenyon International Emergency Services Ltd to provide such a service at the Chelmer Park and Ride facility in Essex Regiment Way.

It comes as the government revealed a new drive-in coronavirus testing centre is also to open at an Essex airport.

Located at Stansted Airport, the new facility will help to test thousands more NHS workers.

MORE: Drive-in coronavirus test centre to open at Stansted Airport

The temporary mortuary, which ECC has allocated £10million to run, will help the county to manage excess coronavirus-related deaths.

A spokesman said: “The council is expecting extremely challenging conditions as Covid-19 takes effect.

“The coroner’s service and therefore excess death management needs to be able to take all necessary action to fulfil its duties during this period and reassure providers of funeral services, bereaved families, and partners in the NHS of its capacity to do so.

“Without action, there is a great risk of insufficient mortuary capacity given the scale of the coronavirus crisis facing us.”

MORE: ‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Pending government approval of any additional emergency funding, the £10m is set to be drawn down from the general balance to cover the anticipated net cost to the council.

The site may be required for a period of up to six months from April 2020, and the costs will all be incurred during that time frame.

However, it may be necessary to extend this period should Covid-19 continue to infect people within Essex for longer than expected.

A statement in a cabinet report said: “The global outbreak of coronavirus is affecting the UK. The number of cases has grown significantly since early March.

“Urgent preparation, to ensure an effective response to Covid-19, is taking place across the council and with partners.

“Central government has asked local authorities to prepare for the excess deaths that will occur as a result of the pandemic.

“Measures and resources need urgently to be put in place to provide capacity for managing excess deaths with respect and dignity and in accordance with appropriate public health requirements.

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news where you live

“Plans for managing excess deaths are and will continue to be informed by latest forecasts and guidance from the government’s Covid-19 response team and the existing capacity within the county’s death management services (mortuaries, funeral directors, crematoria, burial grounds, registration services and bereavement services).”

It marks a stepping up of the county’s response to coronavirus, as the number of cases leapt up again to 1,139 yesterday.

The new NHS testing centre, which will provide five testing lanes, is part of a rapidly expanding network being set up across the UK.

The Stansted facility will operate on an appointment basis for self-isolating key NHS workers, or a member of their family showing symptoms.

Employees will be selected and contacted directly by their NHS trust.

• Join our coronavirus Facebook group for the latest updates in your area and sign up for our newsletter.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How will lockdown come to an end in the UK?

Ipswich town centre is deserted during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifeboat called to help woman in labour

The Strood to Mersea Island, which can get cut off during high tide Picture: PETER WILES

A14 eastbound closed near Claydon following crash between two cars

Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Park and ride could store coronavirus victims

The park and ride at Chelmer Valley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farming celebrities back ‘Lockdown Learning’ project for home-schooling children

Suffolk farmer and television personality Jimmy Doherty is backing the NFU's new #LockdownLearning inititiave, which aims to teach food and farming topics to children learning from home.
Drive 24