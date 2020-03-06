Three new cases of Coronavirus reported in East of England

The number of cases of Coronavirus in the UK has gone up Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Three new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the East of England.

The new cases push the total number of cases for the region to 11.

It's not clear if any of the new cases are in Suffolk or Essex.

The East of England covers a number of NHS areas across Norfolk, Bedfordshire, Luton, Hertfordshire, Essex and Cambridgeshire as well as Suffolk.

Nationally the latest figures show the number of people who tested positive for the virus was 163, up from 115 on Thursday.

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating is expected to rise.

Speaking on BBC's Question Time on Wednesday, Mr Hancock said: "The Government has supplies of the key things that are needed, and, within the food supply, we are absolutely confident that there won't be a problem there.

"And, crucially, we are working to makes sure that if people are self-isolating, they will be able to get the food and supplies that they need."

He said there was "absolutely no need" for individual people "to go round buying more than they need".

