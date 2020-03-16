E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus cases in UK increase by 171

PUBLISHED: 14:34 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 16 March 2020

New national figures have been released on the number of people with coronavirus Picture: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

New national figures have been released on the number of people with coronavirus Picture: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 171 in the past 24 hours.

The new figures, released by the Department of Health and Social Care, show that 1,543 people have now tested positive for the virus, known as COVID-19.

The increase is half of that of two days ago, when 342 people tested positive.

However as many people have not been tested, it is believed there are likely to be many more cases nationally.

The most recent regional figures, last updated yesterday, show the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England is still at 71.

A further update is due later today.

The data covers the whole of the East of England, which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

MORE: Find all you need to know about the coronavirus here

Two more additional cases were confirmed in Suffolk on Sunday, bringing the total number to three.

MORE: Join our Facebook group in Suffolk for local updates

Essex currently has 14 confirmed cases of the virus, while Norfolk has one.

So far 35 people are known to have died from the disease in the UK.

One person has died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

