Record high of 676 new UK coronavirus cases in one day - total now 2,626
PUBLISHED: 14:35 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 18 March 2020
The government has released the latest number of people confirmed to have coronavirus in the UK.
676 more people have been found positive for the virus, with 5,779 more tests completed.
This takes the total number of people who have had the disease up to 2,626 in the UK.
The government has completed a total of 56,221 tests so far but are not testing everyone who has symptoms.
Those with mild symptoms are being advised to self-isolate unless hospital care is needed.
In the UK, 71 people who have had coronavirus have died and the latest update will be published later today.
In the East of England, 93 people have tested positive for the virus while there are just three cases in Suffolk.
Four patients are being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. One person has sadly died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.
The government has advised everyone who can to work from home and to stop all but essential contact.