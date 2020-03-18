E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Record high of 676 new UK coronavirus cases in one day - total now 2,626

PUBLISHED: 14:35 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 18 March 2020

A woman walks along St Helens Street in a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The government has released the latest number of people confirmed to have coronavirus in the UK.

676 more people have been found positive for the virus, with 5,779 more tests completed.

This takes the total number of people who have had the disease up to 2,626 in the UK.

The government has completed a total of 56,221 tests so far but are not testing everyone who has symptoms.

Those with mild symptoms are being advised to self-isolate unless hospital care is needed.

In the UK, 71 people who have had coronavirus have died and the latest update will be published later today.

In the East of England, 93 people have tested positive for the virus while there are just three cases in Suffolk.

Four patients are being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. One person has sadly died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The government has advised everyone who can to work from home and to stop all but essential contact.

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

