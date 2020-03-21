E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Foodbanks straining to support families in crisis - and panic buyers aren‘t helping

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 March 2020

Mike Beckett, CEO of Colchester Foodbank Picture: ARCHANT

Mike Beckett, CEO of Colchester Foodbank Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Foodbanks across Suffolk and Essex are under ever-increasing pressure as panic buying strips supermarket shelves of would-be food donations.

Colchester Foodbank, part of the Trussel Trust foodbanks, has seen an unprecedented wave of demand for March.

The charity is usually busiest in December, when the volume of donations and food parcels can be as much a double any other month of the year.

Chief Executive Mike Beckett said: “This is the busiest we have ever been, it’s like Christmas week.

“Nothing about this situation is normal. We have had to change all our policies for our volunteers this week because many of them are over 70 or self-isolating.

“Our Wivenhoe and North Station foodbanks have had to close because we haven’t got the volunteers to run them at the moment.

“There’s restrictions on what people can buy in the supermarkets so that affects what they can give to us.

“With the public’s support we will be able to meet the demand and the public have never let us down before.”

Foodbanks are being tested to their limits this week as jobs are lost and businesses shut down due to Covid-19.

Business relief packages and salary support have been offered by the government to mitigate the damage.

However, the charities are still having to find resources to deliver hundreds of food parcels a week.

Mr Beckett added: “Normally we would see job centres giving out foodbank vouchers for people that need them but they’re closed right now.

“Right now if you need one you are able to go to your local councillors.”

Ipswich foodbank Families in Need (FIND) cited similar problems earlier this week.

Founder Maureen Reynel MBE said: “It’s a really sad situation. My volunteers are going to supermarkets to collect donations and they’re finding empty shelves.

“We don’t have a food shortage in this country, it’s the panic buying that is the problem.

“We need people to stop being selfish and think of others, we’re trying to deliver up to 130 parcels a week.”

“Two of our volunteers were in the supermarket last week and were subjected to a long rant from a woman when she saw all the food in their trolley,” said Mrs Reynel.

Mrs Reynel said that she is facing a potential staff shortage as well – she estimates more than 70% of her volunteers are more than 70 years old and may be unable to help her if they self isolate.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

First new suburban Aventra train goes on test with Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has put its new Aventra train through its paces in south Essex. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Green-fingered students get chance to grow plants for the professionals

From left, Viv Gillespie (principal of Suffolk Rural), Peter Freeman (Thompson and Morgan) and Lorna Oakley (Suffolk Rural horticultural technician) Picture: JOHN NICE

Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk man, 37, died in scuba diving incident in Australia, inquest told

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24