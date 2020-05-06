E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rotary club sets aside £15,000 to help community through coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:39 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 06 May 2020

Colchester Rotary are helping to support community projects Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCKPHOTO/ HIGHWAYSTARZ PHOTOGRAPHY

Colchester Rotary are helping to support community projects Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCKPHOTO/ HIGHWAYSTARZ PHOTOGRAPHY

Highwaystarz-Photography

A local rotary club has set aside £15,000 to help its community cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colchester Rotary Club has decided to set aside the money to help local causes that may be struggling.

The club’s members have been meeting on Zoom and Whatsapp to decide how to best help their community during the pandemic.

This year’s president, John Powell, highlighted the need to focus on what could be done to support the many local groups who are facing major issues as their source of funding has been severely impacted.

Funds will be raised by asking members to use some of the money they no longer spend on their weekly Rotary lunches with further funds coming from club reserves.

Cheques have already been presented to Colchester Foodbank, Headway Essex, the ESNEFT Wellbeing Fund and Next Chapter, a Colchester-based charity working with victims of domestic violence.

“As one of the biggest Community Service Organisations in the world we must respond to the hardship and challenges faced by this crisis on our doorstep,” said Mr Powell.

“We will not be able to support every good cause, but we will use our best endeavours to reach out to the neediest in our community.

“These are special times and we will need to redouble our efforts and be guided by our key principle of Making A Difference.”

The club is also providing on-going support to other local organisations such as Young Carers, Age Concern Colchester, Beacon House and children with additional needs.

