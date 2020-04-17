E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Over 1,500 charities register in new scheme as calls made for more help from businesses

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 April 2020

Christine Abraham hopes that more business will come on board Photo: CAS

Christine Abraham hopes that more business will come on board Photo: CAS

Archant

It has been revealed that more than 1,500 community projects have been registered across Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak – and now calls are being made for volunteers and businesses to link up to help do more.

Members of the Good Neighbour Scheme launched in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICKMembers of the Good Neighbour Scheme launched in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICK

Volunteering Matters and Community Action Suffolk (CAS) are calling for charities, groups and social enterprises to let them know of their specific ‘need’ at this critical time, and for business leaders to step forward with help in areas such as planning, IT, legal advice, logistics and media relations.

CAS are part of the ‘Home, but not alone’ campaign which aims to ensure those people left isolated still get the support, companionship and help they need.

Also involved in the project are Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Community Foundation, the Suffolk Association of Local Councils and this newspaper.

CAS recently called for volunteers and community projects to register with it, so it could map the work being carried out across the county and identify any potential need; so far over 1500 projects have registered.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

Stephen Skeet, director of business development and impact at Volunteering Matters, said: “We are so proud of the skills, passion and willingness of our Suffolk staff and volunteers to help our communities.

“At this time of crisis, collaboration has never been so important. That’s why we are working closely with our friends at Community Action Suffolk to share our knowledge, resources and business connections to get help safely to where it is needed most in our great County.”

Volunteering Matters is asking voluntary organisations seeking urgent support should complete a short form on the Volunteering Matters website to help them understand what they need.

Businesses are also encouraged to list how they can help by completing a separate survey.

Chris Abraham, CEO of Community Action Suffolk, said: “As charities face increasing pressure and challenge through the crisis, and as those organisations then move into a recovery phase and seek to restore their position, we are keen to do all we can to support them through relationships with Suffolk-based businesses who can offer time, skill and resource.”

Those interested in finding out more should contact Community Action Suffolk or Volunteering Matters for more information.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Twelve fire crews mobilised to thatch fire

Twelve crews are heading to the scene of a thatch fire near Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Son pays tribute to Ipswich war veteran and ‘perfect father’ who died of coronavirus

Charles 'Sonny' Wright with his medal, which he was awarded by the Norwegian government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Almost 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex overnight

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further 25 coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and Essex in 24 hours

A further seven patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours. Picture: HOLLY HUME
Drive 24