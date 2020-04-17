Over 1,500 charities register in new scheme as calls made for more help from businesses

Christine Abraham hopes that more business will come on board Photo: CAS Archant

It has been revealed that more than 1,500 community projects have been registered across Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak – and now calls are being made for volunteers and businesses to link up to help do more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Good Neighbour Scheme launched in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICK Members of the Good Neighbour Scheme launched in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICK

Volunteering Matters and Community Action Suffolk (CAS) are calling for charities, groups and social enterprises to let them know of their specific ‘need’ at this critical time, and for business leaders to step forward with help in areas such as planning, IT, legal advice, logistics and media relations.

CAS are part of the ‘Home, but not alone’ campaign which aims to ensure those people left isolated still get the support, companionship and help they need.

Also involved in the project are Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Community Foundation, the Suffolk Association of Local Councils and this newspaper.

CAS recently called for volunteers and community projects to register with it, so it could map the work being carried out across the county and identify any potential need; so far over 1500 projects have registered.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

Stephen Skeet, director of business development and impact at Volunteering Matters, said: “We are so proud of the skills, passion and willingness of our Suffolk staff and volunteers to help our communities.

“At this time of crisis, collaboration has never been so important. That’s why we are working closely with our friends at Community Action Suffolk to share our knowledge, resources and business connections to get help safely to where it is needed most in our great County.”

Volunteering Matters is asking voluntary organisations seeking urgent support should complete a short form on the Volunteering Matters website to help them understand what they need.

Businesses are also encouraged to list how they can help by completing a separate survey.

Chris Abraham, CEO of Community Action Suffolk, said: “As charities face increasing pressure and challenge through the crisis, and as those organisations then move into a recovery phase and seek to restore their position, we are keen to do all we can to support them through relationships with Suffolk-based businesses who can offer time, skill and resource.”

Those interested in finding out more should contact Community Action Suffolk or Volunteering Matters for more information.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped