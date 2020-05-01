Coronavirus Community Lifelines: Services and help in Hadleigh

Here are some services and groups that can help you during lockdown

Here are just some of the shops, volunteers and community groups who can help you in the town.

Hadleigh Food Bank is providing essential help at this time

Local Volunteer Networks

If you’re in need of a helping hand at this time, there are plenty of local networks that you can turn to. Volunteer Suffolk is a good place to start when looking for help – visit the website to find out about groups in your area: www.volunteersuffolk.org.uk.

Adnams is just one of the shops doing home deliveries

Hadleigh Food Bank is providing food supplies to those struggling with financial pressures, as well as offering a takeaway service for the elderly, vulnerable and isolated. Along with these vital services, the Food Bank is also providing emotional wellbeing support to anyone struggling in these difficult times. If you’re in need of help, or if you know somebody that is, get in touch with Angela Gregg by calling 07985 460158, or email: hadleighfoodbank@gmail.com

Local resident Trevor Clarke has set up a scheme in Elmsett, near Hadleigh, to help with shopping and medicine collection for the elderly and isolated in the village. A team of over 20 volunteers are working to organise doorstep deliveries of essentials for those who can’t leave their homes. You can contact Mr Clarke on 01473 658876.

The team at The Marquis Inn have been baking and delivering bread, biscuits and cakes to those in need, as well as delivering hot meals to care homes. The team has already delivered to over 300 homes in the local area. If you are in need of help, contact The Marquis team on 01473 377977, or email gm@themarquissuffolk.co.uk.

Pubs and Restaurants

While Hadleigh’s pubs and restaurants have temporarily shut their doors for now, many of our favourite eateries are still doing deliveries. The Jet Lounge is offering a wide variety of hearty meals for delivery and collection on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with its menu including Sunday Roasts and Afternoon Tea. Place an order by 3pm for next day delivery, or by 11am for same day delivery. You can also collect your order between 12 and 1pm. Call 01473 828592 for more information.

Pizza town is open for takeaway and delivery between 4pm and 10pm daily, and can offer ‘contactless’ deliveries to keep customers and workers safe. Call 01473 839999 to place your order.

The Bildeston Crown is supplying a selection of homemade meals to the Bildeston Shop – think chicken curries, Suffolk pork and chorizo meatballs, piri piri prawns and lamb pasties. Call 01449 740248 for more information on collections and deliveries.

Churches

All three church buildings in the Hadleigh benefice are now closed, both to public worship and private, solo prayer. Readings of a daily prayer (an Old Testament passage, a Psalm and a New Testament passage) are available on the St Mary’s website: www.stmaryshadleigh.co.uk. St Mary’s Church is also appealing for donations at this time, and information on how to donate can be found on the website.

Transport Links

Following on from the government’s announcement of lockdown restrictions on March 23rd, Beestons have made some changes to their bus services in and around Hadleigh. The company has made the decision to suspend its 971 service for the time being, and while its 91 service is still running, it will be adhering to a revised timetable. The 91 is running from Mondays to Fridays online, with no Saturday service. You can find an updated list of services here.

Hadleigh Community Transport Group also provides a minibus service with full wheelchair access. Email: bus@hadleigh.org for more information on their services at this time.

Local shops

The Jolly Meat Company is also offering a home delivery service, delivering quality cuts of meat to your doorstep. Email charlie@jollymeat.co.uk or call the shop on 01473 810119 for more information.

The much-loved Adnams shop might have closed its doors but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy your favourite tipples during lockdown. You can place online orders and the team will deliver your selection of quality Suffolk beers to your doorstep. The team have also made some temporary changes to the website to make it simpler and quicker to get orders to your door. Visit www.adnams.co.uk to place an order.

The Hollow Trees Farm Shop – based near Hadleigh – remains open to customers, with social distancing measures in place. The team is also offering an Order & Collect service, which allows for contact-free shopping. Place an Order & Collect service by visiting the website: www.hollowtrees.co.uk

Online Support

The Hadleigh Noticeboard Facebook Group is a place for local residents to discuss community issues and ask for help.

Hadleigh Library is streaming live events to keep you entertained during lockdown. Think online film and book groups, quizzes and even bedtime story readings for kids. Visit www.suffolklibraries.co.uk/events-activities to take a look at all of the events on offer.