Four confirmed coronavirus cases at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:34 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 March 2020

Addenbrooke's Hospital has confirmed it is treating four patients with Covid-19. Picture: PAUL GREEN

Addenbrooke’s Hospital has confirmed it is currently treating four patients with cases of Covid-19.

The hospital, which is based in Cambridge but treats patients from across the region, announced the news in a statement on its website.

It said: “We are currently treating four patients with confirmed COVID-19, or Coronavirus, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

“Every infection prevention precaution is being taken and staff caring for the patients are trained and equipped to do so safely.”

It comes a few days after the hospital announced it had a likely positive case of Covid-19, before a ‘contact tracing’ exercise was carried out to trace other staff who might have had close (face to face) contact with the patient.

Medical director, Dr Ashley Shaw, said: “Patients with outpatient and inpatient appointments should still come to hospital unless they have a new-onset cough or fever in which case they should phone the number given in their appointment letter to check if they should attend.”

He added: “People who need to attend for urgent or emergency care and who have a new-onset cough or fever should let staff know as soon as they arrive so that they can be appropriately managed. As always, visitors with cold or flu like symptoms should not visit patients in our hospitals.”

There were three confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk as of 9am on Monday, March 16. Yesterday, a nursery in Felixstowe announced that two parents of a child there had reportedly contracted the virus.

More: Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

