More than 2,000 more cases of coronavirus in UK

PUBLISHED: 18:10 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 26 March 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases have been released. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases have been released. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 2,219 in the past 24 hours.

The new statistics, released by the Department of Health and Social Care, show that 11,658 people have now tested positive for the virus, known as COVID-19.

This is an increase of more than 2,000 positive cases from Wednesday, when there were 9,529.

However, as many people have not been tested for the virus yet, it is believed there are likely to be many more cases nationally – with experts predicting thousands of unknown cases in the UK.

So far two people in their 70s have died from the disease at West Suffolk Hospital and two in their 80s at Colchester Hospital.

All of the victims had underlying health conditions.

Join our Suffolk coronavirus updates Facebook group for all the latest

Jane Jay, treated at West Suffolk Hospital, was the first coronavirus victim in Suffolk and her family have shared a tribute to the grandmother-of-five.

More: ‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

In the UK 475 people have died from the virus, which has now claimed more lives than the 2009-10 swine flu which killed 457 people.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday March 23 at 8.30pm that the country was in a lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, meaning members of the public are only allowed to leave their homes for daily exercise, food supplies or as key workers.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk sign up to our newsletter and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

