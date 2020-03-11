E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nearly a third of Suffolk businesses surveyed fear coronavirus could send them bankrupt

PUBLISHED: 11:34 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 11 March 2020

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Nearly a third of Suffolk businesses which took part in survey fear coronavirus could send them bankrupt

The survey, conducted by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, found that 64% of the 133 businesses which responded have already been affected and many are changing the way they work to combat the virus.

Among the most common problems caused by the disease are supply chain disruption - affecting 43% of businesses that responded - and problems with their customers which 20% of people mentioned.

Other issues included staffing problems caused by the disease, the cost of deep cleaning premises, and restrictions imposed on travel.

In response to coronavirus over half of businesses are working more flexibly, and 28% are offering sick pay to employees who have to self-isolate.

Two thirds are giving their employees and customers hygiene advice, but only 9% are stockpiling items.

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber's head of communications, said: 'Our research shows that the majority of Suffolk businesses are already being affected by COVID-19 and are adapting as best they can.

'This self-reliance is encouraging, but smaller businesses in particular will soon be really up against the harsh realities of cash flow problems, lost orders and staff shortages.'

If the economic impacts were to continue for two to three months businesses concerns would increase considerably.

Over 80% said they would lose money, and 70% would be less productive.

Over half may have to close their premises for a short period of time and 28% fear that the impact would cause them to go bankrupt.

Mr Simon said: 'The fact that nearly three out of 10 businesspeople are worried about the viability of their organisations over the next quarter is a clear call out for massive, but appropriate, Government support.

'Today's budget is, therefore, vital for this county's immediate prosperity.'

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over 'dangerous' faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

