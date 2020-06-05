Two more deaths with coronavirus confirmed in region
PUBLISHED: 14:56 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 05 June 2020
There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the death of one Covid-19 patient on Friday.
Their age, what hospital they died at and if they had any underlying health conditions has not yet been confirmed by ESNEFT.
The trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds also reported one further death of a patient being treated for coronavirus.
Their age and whether they had any underlying health conditions has also not yet been confirmed.
Friday’s figures take the number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 336.
The death toll for West Suffolk Hospital is currently at 76.
Suffolk currently has 1,530 confirmed cases of the virus, with the number for Essex at 3,264.
