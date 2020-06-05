E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two more deaths with coronavirus confirmed in region

PUBLISHED: 14:56 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 05 June 2020

Two more people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two more people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the death of one Covid-19 patient on Friday.

Their age, what hospital they died at and if they had any underlying health conditions has not yet been confirmed by ESNEFT.

The trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds also reported one further death of a patient being treated for coronavirus.

Their age and whether they had any underlying health conditions has also not yet been confirmed.

Friday’s figures take the number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 336.

The death toll for West Suffolk Hospital is currently at 76.

Suffolk currently has 1,530 confirmed cases of the virus, with the number for Essex at 3,264.

MORE: Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teen charged in connection with Stowmarket ‘machete’ incident

Police in Stowmarket on Wednesday night Picture: HERMIONE WAY

Two more deaths with coronavirus confirmed in region

Two more people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New deli plans to bring ‘fine food’ to Felixstowe after loss of M&S

A mockup of what the Felixstow Fine Foods and Deli will look like when it opens in Crescent Road later this month. Picture: MARKETING FORCE

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows high-speed Ipswich police chase as burglar jailed for four years

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24