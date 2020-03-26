E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerns about impact of rural Post Office closures forced by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 March 2020

There are concerns over the immediate future of a number of rural post office branches Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are concerns over the immediate future of a number of rural post office branches Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There are concerns that some rural Suffolk communities could be left without Post Offices because of the coronavirus.

Post Offices were listed by the Government as being an essential shop and were permitted to stay open.

However, some branches in Suffolk are now closed for the forseeable future.

One of those that has struggled in recent weeks is in Southwold.

For now the Post Office there will open for two days a week, for just four hours on Mondays and Wednesday between 10am and 1pm.

READ MORE: Cascade of kindness needed to battle county’s loneliness during coronavirus lockdown

District and town councillor for Southwold David Beavan says he is concerned by the situation and worries that the Post Office could close again.

“Some pensioners get their pension directly,” said Mr Beavan.

“So they would have to get a bus to Lowestoft.”

Mr Beavan said there were also concerns for people claiming benefits and gas keys.

“The post mistress says they want to keep open but they want to protect staff,” said Mr Beavan.

“The Government needs to act.

“Businesses are very confused about what they are to shut or not.”

Sign up to our daily news alerts

A Post Office spokesman said: “The vast majority of Post Offices are open in the UK and Post Offices are designated as an essential retailer by the UK Government.

“However, some Post Offices are temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the covid 19 pandemic as there are underlying health concerns or the need to self-isolate .

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by any temporary closure as we know how important Post Offices are to community. Unfortunately several branches in the Southwold area are temporarily closed in these unprecedented times.

“We have had reported closures for Southwold, Walberswick, Wangford, Wenhaston, Blythburgh, Halesworth, Leiston.

“Alternative branches that are open include High Street Kessingland and Aldeburgh. We appreciate that this will result in our customers currently having to travel further than usual.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seven more cases of coronavirus in Suffolk

A man in Ipswich town centre wears a mask in fear of contracting coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Growth fund grants reach £30m milestone for Norfolk and Suffolk

Ash Reddington operating the new laser cutting machine at Optima Stainless in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Former Ipswich midfielder Chaplow on his big blue moment, social media madness and his new life in California

Richard Chaplow celebrates his stunning winner at Watford five years ago. Picture: PAGEPIX

Devastating house fire which killed couple was caused by candle, inquest hears

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze in Capel St Mary, which claimed the lives of Pauline and Peter Leatherdale Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24