First coronavirus death announced at mental health trust

PUBLISHED: 08:59 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 20 April 2020

NSFT has announced a death at a ward in Carlton Court, in Carlton Colville. Picture: JAMES BASS

NSFT has announced a death at a ward in Carlton Court, in Carlton Colville. Picture: JAMES BASS

A patient in their 60s has died at a ward in Carlton Colville after testing positive for Covid-19 – the first coronavirus death at the county’s mental health trust.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has confirmed the death of one of its patients at a ward in Carlton Court, near Lowestoft.

Jonathan Warren, chief executive for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly a patient in their 60s, with underlying health conditions, has passed away at a ward in Carlton Colville, Suffolk. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Across the UK, a total of 16,060 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up by 596 from 15,464 the day before.

In Suffolk, 166 people have died from the disease, while Norfolk has recorded 175 deaths at its hospitals.

11 more people die at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

A total of 5,850 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the UK which brings the total to 120,067.

Some 372,967 people have now been tested for the virus.

